Morning Digest | PM Modi visits Srirangam and Rameswaram temples ahead of Ayodhya ceremony; World Vision India loses FCRA registration, and more

January 21, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:31 am IST

PM Modi visits Srirangam and Rameswaram temples in Tamil Nadu ahead of Ayodhya ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam in Tiruchi on January 20, ahead of the pran pratishtha (idol installation) of Sri Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple on January 22.

World Vision India loses FCRA registration

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of World Vision India (WVI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that focusses on children’s issues. The U.S.-based World Vision is one of the world’s largest Christian voluntary groups with a presence in over 100 countries.

ED questions Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for over 7 hours in tribal land scam case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at his official residence in Ranchi for over seven hours in connection with the alleged land scam case.

UNGA president to visit India; to hold meeting with Jaishankar: Official

President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis is undertaking an official visit to India from January 22 to 26 during which he will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai and also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, according to an official statement issued by his office.

‘January 22 will mark the break of new dawn in Ayodhya’

The long-awaited day has finally arrived, marking the end of centuries of anticipation, generations of struggle, and the fulfilment of the vow made by our ancestors. Tomorrow, the soul of Sanatana culture, Raghunandan Raghav Ram Lalla, is set to be enshrined in a grand and divine temple at his birthplace, Awadhpuri.

India Open | Chirag-Satwik duo provides warmth after Prannoy’s meltdown

The World No. 2 pair produced a fighting performance against fourth-seeded Malaysians Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik to whom it lost eight successive times before the next two.

Iran blames Israel, vows revenge after Guards die in Syria strike

Iran on Saturday accused Israel of a strike in Damascus that killed five Revolutionary Guards members, and vowed to avenge the latest attack on the Islamic republic’s personnel abroad.

Increased voting in Maoist areas reflects faith in democracy: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla said higher voting turnout in the Maoist-affected and backward tribal areas of Chhattisgarh reflected a belief in democracy by those residing there.

Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace to ease back to winning ways

Arsenal breathed new life into their Premier League title challenge as a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace got the Gunners back to winning ways.

Former Foreign Secretary Shringla rises as Darjeeling’s ‘Bhumiputra’

Ahead of Lok Sabha election as the political temperatures are soaring in the Darjeeling hills over the demand of fielding ‘Bhumiputra’ (Son of the Soil)’ from the constituency, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has emerged as a contender from the seat.

25th anniversary of Graham Staines murder to be observed in Odisha on January 22

Residents of Manoharpur, a remote village in Keonjhar district of Odisha, will on Monday observe the 25th death anniversary of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, whose murder had then shaken the conscience of humanity.

PM Modi doesn’t want Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to succeed, so Assam CM creating troubles: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to succeed and that is why Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was creating difficulties for it, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged.