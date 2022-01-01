Morning Digest | 10 die in Vaishno Devi temple stampede, Resident doctors call off strike, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said on Saturday. January 1, 2022.

The tri-service inquiry ordered into the ill-fated chopper crash which killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat and others is complete with officials indicating the probable cause to be Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT). The findings have been sent for legal review after which the report would be submitted to the Government, a defence official said on condition of anonymity.

Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and 80 per cent of the travellers who tested positive have this new variant, official sources said on Friday.

However, a third of all the detected cases were mildly symptomatic, and the rest were asymptomatic, they said.

Resident doctors in Delhi, who have been protesting over the delay in NEET-PG counselling for two weeks, on Friday called off their strike and resumed services after receiving assurances from the government that their demands would be looked into, their federation said.

The Embassy of China has written to a group of parliamentarians asking them to “refrain” from supporting the cause of Tibetan independence. The move, which is being interpreted as a rare and undiplomatic interference, came after six MPs from the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet attended a meeting at a Delhi hotel.

The 46th GST Council meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the State counterparts, in New Delhi on December 31, 2021.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Ms. Sitharaman said, "Textile was the only issue of discussion...the Council's decision was that we maintain status quo and not go to 12% from 5%... But since it's an issue of inversion, several ministers also spoke about what are the long term ways in which Council is going to look at in correcting these things."

The Income-Tax Department on Friday claimed to have detected multiple irregularities on the part of two companies into manufacturing Chinese mobile phones, during the pan-India searches initiated on December 21.

As the Bharatiya Janta Party is on the verge of successfully closing the Ayodhya and Kashi chapters of its Hindutva syllabus, it opened the Mathura folder in 2021. With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visiting the pilgrimage centre 18 times, showering it with around 200 projects, some observers speculate that Mr Adityanath might contest the upcoming Assembly election from the abode of Krishna.

Licences of non-governmental organisations are routinely checked and suspended if the MHA finds any irregularities regarding their working in the country.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday appointed Rajeev Ahuja as the interim managing director and chief executive officer of RBL Bank while the bank’s long-time MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja left the post opting for a medical leave. On Monday, the bank’s stock plummeted, losing as much as 23% of its market cap at its lowest price during the day before closing down about 18%.

Rajya Sabha reported the second lowest annual productivity at 59% in 2021 since its inception. The silver lining in the otherwise bleak picture is above average performance by the Parliamentary Standing Committees under the upper house.

The Tamil Nadu government will remind the Union government to replace the equipment at the India Meteorological Department to ensure better rain forecast, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

Twenty twenty-one was slinking off with farewell celebrations mostly muffled by the pandemic. But good news from South Africa - the first country to pronounce itself past its Omicron wave - brought new hope for a joyous New Year.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiraling tensions.

K.L. Rahul will lead India in the three-match one-day international series in South Africa starting from January 19 as regular white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is not yet fully fit to take part in the series.

More than a fortnight after Virat Kohli insisted on not being told to reconsider his decision to step down as India’s T20I captain, chairman of national selection panel Chetan Sharma has said the selectors had requested Kohli to not announce it “on the cusp of the World Cup campaign”.