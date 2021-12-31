TN will remind Union govt to replace equipment at IMD, says CM

“The IMD would generally provide us with the forecast. But this time, even they could not make a prediction,” CM Stalin said, referring to the heavy rains that pounded Chennai on Thursday

The Tamil Nadu government will remind the Union government to replace the equipment at the India Meteorological Department to ensure better rain forecast, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Mr. Stalin referring to the heavy rains that pounded Chennai on Thursday and said: “The IMD would generally provide us with the forecast. But this time, even they could not make a prediction.” When asked whether the State government would urge the Union government to replace the equipment in the IMD, he said: “This is their job. Since you have made a mention, the Tamil Nadu government will remind the Union government on this issue.”

Mr. Stalin, who visited the Flood Control Room in Ripon Buildings, the head office of the Greater Chennai Corporation to oversee work to clear water-logging in various places in the city on Thursday night, continued with his visits to other water-logged areas in the State capital on Friday.

To a query on whether there was any issue in planning to avoid water-logging, Mr. Stalin reiterated his charge that the previous AIADMK government had ruined it over the past 10 years. “We are not prepared to criticise them now. We have to clear the water-logging. I am confident that we will set it right before the next monsoon season. Work is on on towards that.”

Underlining that different parts of the city recorded 20 cm of rains on Thursday alone, and officials were working round the clock to clear water-logging, Mr. Stalin said he was monitoring the situation and hoped that it would improve soon. The CM visited rain-affected areas in Seethammal Colony, Dr. Giriappa Salai and Tirumalaipillai Salai-Bazullah Salai junction and reviewed the work to clear water-logging.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, legislators Dha. Velu, J. Karunanithi, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and senior officials accompanied the CM during his visit to rain-affected areas.