Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Collapsed portion of railway bridge over the Chakki river after flash flood triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Death toll in Himachal Pradesh rises to 27

The death toll due to incessant rains reached 27 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. At least six people are still missing while two people have sustained injuries, according to a government statement.

As many as 46 incidents of landslides, flash floods, cloud bursts and road accidents were reported in the State during the past 48 hours.

Facing government action, Huawei to dial down R&D operations

Faced with Income Tax raids, exclusion from 5G telecom trials in India, and increasing restrictions on research collaborations, Chinese telecom major Huawei is planning to downsize operations at its Research and Development (R&D) facilities here which could affect a large part of the 3,500 jobs that the company has created in India over two decades.

The decision to consider downsizing, and even shutting down parts of the operations at its R&D campus just outside Bengaluru, comes more than a year after Huawei had asserted it would continue its work in India “no matter what happens”.

Anti-competitive practices: Apple, Google, Netflix, Amazon India executives to depose before Parliamentary panel on Tuesday

Top executives of the Indian arms of Apple, Google, Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft will on August 23 depose before a parliamentary panel looking into anti-competitive practices in the digital space, the committee’s chairman Jayant Sinha said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially concerning technology majors.

Assam, Meghalaya CMs hold boundary talks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma have decided to visit the disputed sectors along the interstate boundary for building the confidence of the stakeholders.

The two Chief Ministers held the ninth Chief Minsiter-level meeting in Guwahati on Sunday for resolving the remaining six of the 12 disputed areas along the 885 km boundary between the two States.

Aadhaar-voter ID linking | Reports of coercion emerge

Despite clarifications from various government authorities that the linking of Aadhaar with the voter identity card is “voluntary”, there have been instances of people being warned by booth-level officers that their voter ID would be cancelled if it is not linked to their Aadhaar number.

The contentious Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which allows for the linking of electoral data with the Aadhaar number, was passed by Parliament in December 2021, amid strong protests by the Opposition.

All 23 AIIMS to be named after local heroes, monuments, geographical identities

AIIMS, including that in Delhi, based on regional heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity.

The majority of the 23 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has submitted a list of names, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought suggestions from them in this matter.

Who is Alexander Dugin, Russian nationalist whose daughter died in car bomb attack?

Darya Dugina, the daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow on Saturday evening.

Acquaintances of Dugina said the car she was driving belonged to her father and that he was probably the intended target.

With OBC leader Lodhi on the offensive, BJP faces a tricky balancing act in Madhya Pradesh

Following an uproar over key Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader Pritam Singh Lodhi’s controversial statement against Brahmins and women last week, the Madhya Pradesh BJP expelled him for six years on August 20.

The controversy, however, refuses to die down with the expulsion, or even an FIR that Mr. Lodhi faces for the statements.

Somali forces end hotel siege; 106 hostages rescued

Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack, in which 21 people were killed and dozens more wounded, when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital.

The siege ended around midnight, police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar told reporters. Mr. Hijar said that a total of 106 people, including children and women, were rescued during the siege, which ended around midnight.

China disregarded border pacts with India, casting shadow on bilateral ties: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that China has disregarded the border pacts with India, casting a shadow on the bilateral ties, as he asserted that a lasting relationship cannot be a one-way street and there has to be mutual respect.

Mr. Jaishankar, who arrived here on the first leg of his six-day visit to South America aimed at boosting overall bilateral ties with the region, made the remarks during his interaction with the Indian community here on Saturday.

Two days after CBI raids on Manish Sisodia, Opposition corners AAP on alleged graft

The Opposition parties attacked AAP on Sunday, saying that it should not use Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s Education Ministry portfolio to shield him from allegations of graft in the Excise Department of which he is also the Minister.

Both the BJP and the Congress demanded Mr. Sisodia’s resignation in light of the CBI raids against him.

NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures

The chief executive of embattled Israeli spyware maker NSO has stepped down as part of a corporate reorganization, the company announced Sunday.

NSO has been connected to a number of scandals resulting from alleged misuse by customers of its flagship Pegasus phone surveillance software.

Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI | Clean sweep on cards for India against weak Zimbabwe

A fancied Indian team is a shoo-in to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight.

Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday.