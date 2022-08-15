Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and will address the nation for the ninth consecutive time on August 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

PM Modi greets people on 76th Independence Day, to address nation from Red Fort

Mr. Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time later in the day

India proved sceptics wrong, says President Droupadi Murmu

Addressing the nation on the eve of 76th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu, on August 14, 2022, greeted all Indians and said August 15, 2022 marks the day when the people had freed themselves from the shackles of colonial rulers and decided to reshape the country’s destiny.

107 medals for armed forces

As many as 107 gallantry awards to the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were approved by President Droupadi Murmu on Independence Day, which include three Kirti Chakras and 13 Shaurya Chakras, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said. Two Bar to Sena medals, 81 Sena Medals, one Nao Sena Medal and seven Vayu Sena medals were also announced on August 14.

This cross-border family gets ‘visa freedom’ on Independence Day

Days before the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s and India’s Independence Day, Ganpat Singh received a call he has long been waiting for, that granted him freedom to see his family in India after six long and tragic years — the Indian High Commission in Islamabad said his visa to India was approved on Saturday.

Karnataka govt under fire for dropping Nehru, Tipu from list of freedom fighters

The dropping of Jawaharlal Nehru from the list of freedom fighters in the State government’s media advertisement that appeared on August 14 came under sharp criticism from progressive writers and the Congress, which sought an apology from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The ruling BJP, however, defended it, stating that Nehru was dropped as he was responsible for Partition.

Mahatma Gandhi’s mistake led to partition, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Bapu’s mistake led to the Partition of India, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar said during an event in Jaipur. He added that Mahatma Gandhi should have picked Sardar Patel, and Subhas Chandra Bose as “aide-de-camp” instead of Jinnah and Nehru and this would have avoided the division of Bharat.

The statement has sparked a controversy as Congress leaders like Gaurav Gogoi and Digvijaya Singh questioned the RSS’s stand on Mr. Kumar’s statement.

Tension in Rajasthan village after Dalit boy’s death

Tension prevailed in Jalore district’s Sayla tehsil on Sunday, as the body of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his school teacher, was brought to his native village Surana.

According to police, the incident took place on July 20 in Jalore when the teacher, Chhail Singh (40), thrashed the boy and threw casteist slurs at him when he touched an earthen pot kept aside for the teacher and drank water from it.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrest Jaish terrorist

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on August 14 arrested an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, Habibul Islam alias Saifullah, from Kanpur. Saifullah’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Muhammad Nadeem, who was arrested on Friday.

Ratio of women judges has risen considerably: U.U. Lalit

Chief Justice of India-designate Uday Umesh Lalit believes the ratio of women judges has risen considerably in the 75 years of Independence as more women find a judicial career acceptable.

Justice Lalit, speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, said “the picture may change in the next 10 or 15 years. Today, we are completing 75 years of Independence, maybe when we complete 100 years, the ratio of women in judiciary would be completely different”.

Kashmir’s volatile pockets see flag hoisting, rallies on Independence Day eve

Kashmir valley witnessed major events to hoist the Tricolour on August 14 on the eve of Independence Day, even in those areas that were a hub of militants and prone to frequent street protests in the past. Meanwhile, multi-layered security was put in place ahead of the main functions on August 15 in the Union Territory.

Behind BJP’s break with old allies — a radical change in India’s party system

At a meeting of the Maharashtra BJP held in 2013, just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been declared the NDA’s candidate for that post, he asked leaders of the State unit as to why then ally, Shiv Sena’s workers were deputed to polling booths where the BJP candidate was in play. After some hedging and hawing by leaders, Mr Modi declared that only BJP booth level workers would be at seats where BJP candidates were fighting.

This was one of the first indications that the BJP would be pushing some boundaries in a two decade old alliance. That alliance subsequently broke and last week in Bihar, for the second time, the BJP also lost its old ally the Janata Dal (U), having lost one of its oldest ally, the Akali Dal while in the throes of the farmers protest.

Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41

A fire ripped through a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Egypt’s capital on August 14, quickly filling it with thick black smoke and killing 41 worshippers, including at least 15 children.

Euro Leagues | Frustrating start for Lewandowski as Barca held by Rayo

Robert Lewandowski endured a frustrating debut for Barcelona on Saturday when Rayo Vallecano held on for a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou in their Spanish league opener.

Royal London Cup One Day: Pujara smashes career-best 174

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his way to a career-best List A score of 174, notching up his second hundred in a span of 48 hours as Sussex amassed a mammoth 378 for six against Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship on Sunday.