World has seen new India rising in recent years, says President Droupadi Murmu

PTI August 14, 2022 19:29 IST

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi on August 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu, on August 14, addressed the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. Ms. Murmu said "We Indians proved skeptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too." The President said "India can be credited to have helped world discover true potential of democracy." Ms. Murmu further stated that "Country's growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities too are reducing." Namaskar! My heartiest greetings in advance to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/zIgjkOXrNC — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2022 We bow to all those men and women who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in a free India. pic.twitter.com/tLnO2OKaGJ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2022 In most other well-established democracies, women had to wage long-drawn struggles to get the right to vote. But India adopted universal adult franchise right since the beginning of the Republic. pic.twitter.com/rdsTC6AXpl — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2022 In March 2021, we began the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with the re-enactment of the Dandi March. This way, our celebrations began with a tribute to that watershed event which had put our struggle on the world map. This festival is dedicated to the people of India. pic.twitter.com/2Lq2rjJjlv — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2022 The government's decision last year to observe 15th November as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Divas' is welcome because our tribal heroes are not merely local or regional icons but they inspire the entire nation. pic.twitter.com/6lWpkXQgKK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2022 By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/8vttEvUUXg — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2022 When the world has been battling the economic consequences of the great crisis, India got its act together and is now moving forward. India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world. pic.twitter.com/BCc9FAplNp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2022 The keyword for India today is compassion; for the downtrodden, for the needy and for those on the margins. pic.twitter.com/9w45SVw3h2 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2022 On the health side, Ms.Murmu said "World has seen new India rising in recent years, more so after outbreak of COVID-19." The President also said "National Education Policy aimed at preparing future generation for next stage of industrial revolution, reconnecting it with heritage." Ms. Murmu said "Keyword for India today is compassion for downtrodden, for needy and for those on margins." The President said "Gender inequalities are reducing, women are breaking many glass ceilings, "our daughters are the biggest hope for nation"." The President said “Government and policy-makers deserve credit for beating global trend and helping economy flourish.”



