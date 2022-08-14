World has seen new India rising in recent years, says President Droupadi Murmu
The President said "India can be credited to have helped world discover true potential of democracy."
President Droupadi Murmu, on August 14, addressed the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Ms. Murmu said "We Indians proved skeptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too."
Ms. Murmu further stated that "Country's growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities too are reducing."
On the health side, Ms.Murmu said "World has seen new India rising in recent years, more so after outbreak of COVID-19."
The President also said "National Education Policy aimed at preparing future generation for next stage of industrial revolution, reconnecting it with heritage."
Ms. Murmu said "Keyword for India today is compassion for downtrodden, for needy and for those on margins."
The President said "Gender inequalities are reducing, women are breaking many glass ceilings, "our daughters are the biggest hope for nation"."
The President said “Government and policy-makers deserve credit for beating global trend and helping economy flourish.”
