Morning digest: Curbs reimposed in Srinagar amid reports of street protest, Kashmir on top of Jaishankar's China agenda, and more

Curbs reimposed in Srinagar amid reports of street protest

Security was tightened and restrictions were reimposed in the Kashmir Valley on the eve of Eid on Sunday, amid reports of “street mobilisation”. All communication lines, including phones and the Internet, remained snapped for the seventh day and were unlikely to be restored on the occasion of the festival, a top security source said.

J&K on top of Jaishankar’s China agenda

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has arrived in Beijing to prepare for the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, apart from familiarising his hosts about New Delhi’s decision to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Sonia Gandhi likely to lead Congress for six months

Sonia Gandhi is expected to be the interim president of the Congress for more than six months. After 12 hours of deliberations on Saturday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) asked her to lead the party again.

‘Uber for tractors’: Government to launch app to aid farmers

A laser-guided land leveller harnesses technology to accurately flatten a field in a fraction of the time used by a traditional oxen-powered scraper. The result? Farmers save precious groundwater and increase productivity by 10 to 15%.

Refusing to deliver beef and pork, group of Zomato delivery partners to go on strike in Kolkata

Some delivery partners of online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato in Kolkata will go on strike from Monday, as they are not willing to deliver pork and beef to customers. The company said it is trying to resolve the issue.

Article 370: Rajinikanth seen as toeing BJP line by hailing Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Actor Rajinikanth, who on Sunday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah – likening them to Lord Krishna and Arjuna in Mahabharata – for abrogating the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories, has yet again exposed himself to criticism that he is pro-BJP.

Ind vs WI 2nd ODI | Kohli, Bhuvneshwar help India take series lead in Trinidad

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a brilliant century, his 42nd of the career, to guide India a comfortable 59-run win over West Indies via Duckworth-Lewis Stern method in the second ODI in Trinidad.

Death toll rises to 72 in Kerala’s rain fury

The death toll in rain-related incidents in the State rose to 72 on Sunday, even as most central and north Kerala districts reported diminished rainfall after four days of torrential downpour.

Congress will fight till J&K’s status as State is restored: Chidambaram

Veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday said the Congress would continue to fight till the status of State was restored to Jammu and Kashmir. “The struggle has only begun now and we will fight till the end,” he said at a meeting organised by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee in Chennai to condemn the “snatching of rights of Kashmir”.

Govt. apathetic on flood-hit States: Cong.

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of apathy towards the flood-affected States and alleged that the government did not release Central funds meant for flood management projects to 17 States that could have pre-empted the tragedy.