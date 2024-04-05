April 05, 2024 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST

Government to record parents’ religion to register births

When registering the birth of a child, parents will now be required to separately record the religion of both the child’s father and mother, according to Model Rules drafted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. These Rules will have to be adopted and notified by State governments before they are implemented.

Will build presence in the South: Nitin Gadkari

The Congress is synonymous with corruption and scandals, while the BJP epitomises development, administration and good governance, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Gadkari said the BJP remains united in its ideological commitment, with no discord between the party and the RSS.

No need for talks with India on ‘resolved’ Katchatheevu issue, says Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

Sri Lanka sees no reason for re-opening talks on Katchatheevu that India gave up 50 years ago, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has said, in the first official reaction yet to the recent remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the island.

India urges Israel to ensure safety and well-being of Indian workers

India has urged Israel to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens who are being flown to the conflict-hit nation under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement to work as blue-collar workers, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on April 4.

Biden tells Netanyahu that U.S. support depends on protecting Gaza civilians

President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 4 that U.S. policy on Israel depends on the protection of civilians in Gaza, in his strongest hint yet of possible conditions on military aid after an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers.

Pappu Yadav files nomination from Purnea as Independent

Former MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, filed his nomination papers from Bihar’s Purnea Lok Sabha seat on Thursday as an Independent candidate.

His move comes days after the Congress denied him ticket for the seat. He had merged his Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) with the Congress in March reportedly on the sole condition that the latter would be field him from Purnea. However, the seat was allotted to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under the seat-sharing arrangement of the grand alliance. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan comprises the Congress and the Left parties.

Sandeshkhali violence | ‘Highly shameful’ even if only 1% of claims true: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt.

Observing that it would be “highly shameful” if even one percent of the allegations of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali were found to be true, the Calcutta High Court on April 4 said that West Bengal’s image as the safest State for women will fall.

No sanctions against India for purchasing, refining Russian oil: U.S. Treasury officials

Striking a conciliatory note on India’s imports of Russian oil, U.S. Treasury department officials visiting Delhi said on April 4 that the aim of U.S. sanctions and the oil “price cap” was not to limit the purchase of Russian ‘Ural’ oil, but to limit the revenues made by the “Kremlin”.

CPI(M) promises law on hate speech, scrapping of CAA

Terming the huge increase in unemployment the biggest failure of the Modi government, the CPI(M), in its manifesto released on Thursday at the party headquarters in Delhi, called for inclusion of “right to work” as a constitutional right.

Median age for cancer diagnosis lower in India, says study

The median age for cancer diagnosis in India is lower when compared to the U.S., U.K., and China, said a report released by Apollo Hospitals. According to the hospital’s data, the average age of diagnosis of breast cancer in India is 52 against 63 in the U.S. and UK, while for lung cancer it is 59 years as opposed to around 70 in the West.

IPL-17, GT vs PBKS | Shashank’s swashbuckling knock helps PBKS pips GT in a thriller

In last December’s IPL auction, Punjab Kings bought Shashank Singh under confusing circumstances. There were two Shashanks in the pool and for a fleeting moment, PBKS thought it had bought the wrong player, tried to take back the bid before accepting him as one of its own.