April 30, 2024 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST

Doctored video of Amit Shah speech | Delhi, Assam, Maharashtra police file cases

The police in Delhi, Assam, and Maharashtra filed three separate cases and arrested at least one person - a Congress functionary from Assam - in connection with a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s April 23 speech in Telangana regarding the reservation.

As fires burn down Uttarakhand forests, pending petitions find mention in Supreme Court

Uttarakhand on April 29 reported 47 fresh cases of forest fires that gutted over 78 hectares of land in the hills and injured two persons. Amidst the forest fires sweeping through the dense foliage in the mountains, a petitioner has made a special mention of the devastation in the Supreme Court and has sought an urgent listing of the matter.

Revoked licences of 14 Patanjali drugs, Uttarakhand tells Supreme Court

The Uttarakhand government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has suspended the licences of 14 products sold by the Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy. The declaration came with an apology by the State Licensing Authority (SLA) along with a promise that it would commit no deliberate or wilful act which would disobey any orders of the Supreme Court.

UGC-NET postponed to June 18 to avoid clash with UPSC preliminaries

The National Eligibility Test (NET) has been rescheduled to avoid a clash with the UPSC preliminary exam and will now be conducted on June 18, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on April 29 .Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 16.

Amit Shah’s doctored video case: Delhi police asks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join probe

Delhi Police has asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to join the probe on May 1 in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video being circulated on social media, official sources said on April 29 .According to sources, the police served notices to five people, including Mr. Reddy, who posted the video on X.

Baba Ramdev crossed red line with false claims of curing COVID, calling modern medicine ‘stupid’: IMA president

Baba Ramdev crossed a red line when he claimed he could cure COVID-19 and at the same time maligned modern medicine by calling it a “stupid and bankrupt science”, Indian Medical Association president (IMA) Dr R V Asokan said on April 29. This is IMA’s first comment since the Supreme Court’s tongue lashing to Ramdev and his multibillion-dollar consumer goods empire Patanjali Ayurved last month over misleading ads. It comes a day before the top court is scheduled to hear the matter next.

India summons Canadian diplomat after pro-Khalistan slogans raised in Trudeau’s event

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a “strong protest” after pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at a public meeting attended by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. At the event attended by Mr. Trudeau, he was heard saying that the Canadian government will support right to religion of the Sikh community in his country without “discrimination”.

U.S. media names Indian official who allegedly ordered plot on Pannun

U.S. authorities believe the alleged plot to kill Khalistani activist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is wanted on terror charges in India, was ordered by the previous chief of the Indian Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), and had official sanction from senior intelligence officials with “with ties to [Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inner circle”, the Washington Post a U.S.-national daily reported.

Humza Yousaf resigns as Scottish First Minister following days of political drama

Scotland’s First Minister, Hamza Yousaf, said he will resign as First Minister and from the leadership of the Scottish National Party (SNP) following days of political drama that unfolded after he ended the ‘Bute House’ power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens. Mr. Yousaf said he would continue in the role of First Minister until a replacement was found.

G7 eyes possible end date for coal-fired power plants

G7 energy ministers on April 29 discussed a possible time frame for phasing out coal-fired power plants, as the UN warned “excuses” for failing to take bold actions on climate change were “not acceptable”. The Group of Seven meeting in Turin is the first big political session since the world pledged at the UN’s COP28 climate summit in December to transition away from coal, oil and gas.

Demonstrations roil U.S. campuses ahead of graduations as protesters spar over the war in Gaza

Protests are roiling college campuses across the U.S. as upcoming graduation ceremonies are threatened by disruptive demonstrators, with students and others sparring over the war in Gaza and its mounting death toll. Many campuses were largely quiet over the weekend as demonstrators stayed by tents erected as protest headquarters, although a few colleges saw forced removals and arrests. Many students are demanding their universities cut financial ties with Israel over the large-scale operation in Gaza it says was launched to stamp out the militant Palestinian group Hamas.

Blinken promotes Gulf Arab defence in sign to Israel and Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Monday for tighter defence integration among Gulf Arabs in response to Iran, part of efforts to encourage moderation by Israel by dangling the prospect of better ties with the region.

Don’t take India’s strong services exports story for granted: Goldman Sachs

While India’s services exports had grown sixfold between 2005 and 2023 to about $340 billion and were potentially poised to hit the $800-billion mark in 2030, Goldman Sachs cautioned against complacency citing challenges such as the lack of skilled talent and resource stress in key hubs like Bengaluru that could hurt growth.

IPL-17: KKR vs DC | Knight Riders have the measure of Capitals in quick time

Phil Salt’s explosive half-century put Kolkata Knight Riders back on winning ways as the host recorded an emphatic seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Monday. KKR rode on Varun Chakravarthy’s brilliant three-wicket haul to restrict DC to 153 before overhauling the modest target in the 17th over to post its sixth win.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup: National selectors to meet in Ahmedabad on April 30

The national selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar will meet BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Ahmedabad on April 30 to finalise the 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in the Americas but the official announcement might happen a day later.