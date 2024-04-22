April 22, 2024 06:11 am | Updated 06:11 am IST

Congress accuses PM Modi of ‘hate speech’, dares him to point to Hindu-Muslim references in manifesto

The Congress on Sunday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show one paragraph in its manifesto where it talked about redistributing wealth to the Muslim community.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had claimed the Congress manifesto stated that if the party comes to power, “they will calculate the amount of gold that mothers and sisters have, get information about it and then distribute that property”.

Delhi High Court to hear Kejriwal’s plea against ED summons in excise case on April 22

The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal‘s petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

President Muizzu’s party secures big win in Maldives parliamentary polls

The ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) of the Maldives secured a big win in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, giving President Mohamed Muizzu significant control over the legislature, six months after he rose to the country’s top office. The leader, who wanted Indian military out of the island nation, has pledged to elevate strategic ties with China.

Hemant Soren was arrested for refusing to leave INDIA bloc, says Congress chief at Opposition rally

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested for refusing to leave the INDIA bloc, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged at a joint Opposition rally in Ranchi on Sunday, warning Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if he tried to “terrorise” tribals, he himself would be destroyed.

Vizianagaram train accident | Report faults crew, station staff and safety lapses on train for A.P. accident

An investigation into a major train accident that left 17 people dead and 34 others injured in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh last year has concluded that the accident was caused due to “error in train working”, adding that the collision could have been averted had the crew and operating staff followed the rules.

Iran President to visit Pakistan to boost ties

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Islamabad on April 22 to meet his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said, as the two countries seek to mend ties following deadly cross-border attacks this year.

Karnataka Muslim outfits to observe bandh on April 22 condemning Neha Hiremath murder

Muslim organisations here have given a call for a ‘bandh’ (strike) on Monday, condemning the murder of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi recently.

PhD can be pursued directly after a 4-year bachelor’s degrees and 75% marks: UGC

Students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for NET and pursue PhD, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

Candidates Chess: Gukesh beats Alireza, on the cusp of becoming youngest ever world championship contender

D. Gukesh took the sole lead after beating Alireza Firouzja of France in the penultimate round of the FIDE Candidates chess tournament at Toronto on Saturday. The 17-year-old from Chennai had 8.5 points going into the final round.

IPL-17: PBKS vs GT | After the Sai Kishore show, Tewatia takes Titans home

In the battle of shaky top orders, Rahul Tewatia’s rearguard action took Gujarat Titans over the line by three wickets against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.