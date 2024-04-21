IPL-17: PBKS vs GT | Sai Kishore-led Gujarat Titans spinners run through Punjab Kings

April 21, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Mullanpur

It was an all too familiar script for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma stood at the burning deck again, with their team floundering at 86 for five against Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on April 21.

Unfortunately for the host, there was no redemption this time as both batters were back in the dugout in a span of three overs, deceived in flight by left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore, playing only his third game of the season.

While Ashutosh failed to clear the long square boundaries after stepping out, Shashank handed Sai Kishore a simple return catch after giving him the charge.

With the innings tottering at 99 for seven, Punjab was forced to introduce Harpreet Singh Bhatia as Impact Player, and the left-hander added 40 valuable runs with fellow southpaw Harpreet Brar to drag the host to 142.

Earlier, after electing to bat, Punjab’s top order flattered to deceive as Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh put on the team’s second 50-run opening partnership of the season but were soon watching the proceedings from the sidelines.

Four of Punjab’s top five batters succumbed to a rush of blood to the head. After Prabhsimran skillfully uppercut Mohit Sharma for a six over third-man, he stepped out next ball only to edge one behind. Rilee Rossouw was trapped leg-before by Noor Ahmad, sweeping the ball after finding the boundary with a reverse-sweep off the previous delivery.

Liam Livingstone ended a 19-ball boundary-drought that followed Rossouw’s dismissal with a premeditated paddle sweep but heaved across the line next ball to get an outside edge to first slip. Jitesh Sharma greeted Sai Kishore into the attack with an imperious six down the ground, but three balls later, his stumps were shattered after he gave the bowler the charge again only for the ball to dip and turn away.

Sai Kishore, Noor and Rashid Khan picked seven wickets between them, transcending seamer-friendly conditions and bamboozling the host in its den. Matching the puzzlement of Punjab’s batters was the on-field umpiring, which saw three decisions being overturned.

Scoreboard

PUNJAB KINGS: Sam Curran lbw b Rashid 20 (19b, 2x4), Prabhsimran Singh c Saha b Mohit 35 (21b, 3x4, 3x6), Rilee Rossouw lbw b Noor 9 (7b, 2x4), Jitesh Sharma b Sai Kishore 13 (12b, 1x6), Liam Livingstone c Tewatia b Noor 6 (9b, 1x4), Shashank Singh c & b Sai Kishore 8 (12b), Ashutosh Sharma c Mohit b Sai Kishore 3 (8b), Harpreet Bhatia (Impact Player in place of Prabhsimran) run out 14 (19b), Harpreet Brar c Shahrukh b Sai Kishore 29 (12b, 4x4, 1x6), Harshal Patel c Shahrukh b Mohit 0 (1b), Kagiso Rabada (not out) 1 (1b); Extras (lb-1, nb-1, w-2): 4; Total (in 20 overs): 142.

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-52 (Prabhsimran, 5.3 overs), 2-63 (Rossouw, 6.6), 3-67 (Curran, 7.5), 4-78 (Livingstone, 10.2), 5-86 (Jitesh, 11.4), 6-92 (Ashutosh, 13.5), 7-99 (Shashank, 15.2), 8-139 (Harpreet Brar, 18.6), 9-140 (Harshal, 19.2).

GUJARAT TITANS BOWLING: Omarzai 2-0-13-0, Warrier 1-0-21-0, Mohit 4-0-32-2, Rashid 4-0-15-1, Noor 4-0-20-2, Sai Kishore 4-0-33-4, Shahrukh 1-0-7-0.