GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi High Court to hear Kejriwal's plea against ED summons in excise case on April 22

The AAP national convenor had approached the high court in the wake of the ninth summons issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on March 21.

April 22, 2024 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal, arrested by the agency on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him interim protection from coercive action, has also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act with respect to arrest, questioning and grant of bail.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

The plea is scheduled for hearing before the bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain.

The AAP national convenor had approached the high court in the wake of the ninth summons issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on March 21. The high court bench on March 20 asked the ED to file its reply with respect to the maintainability of the petition.

The next day, it asked ED to also respond to Kejriwal's plea seeking protection from arrest, saying "at this stage" it was not inclined to grant any interim relief. Kejriwal was arrested by ED later that evening and is presently in judicial custody.

The federal probe agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the now-scrapped excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them, in return of kickbacks to the AAP.

Kejriwal accuses ED of ‘politicising’ his food before court, seeks access to insulin in jail

In the plea, Kejriwal has raised several issues, including whether a political party is covered under the anti-money laundering law. It alleged that the arbitrary procedure under PMLA was being used to create a non-level playing field for the general elections to "skew the electoral process in the favour of the ruling party at the Centre".

Stating the petitioner is a "vocal critic" of the ruling party, a partner of the INDIA bloc, the plea claimed that the ED being in control of the Union government has been "weaponized".

Related Topics

Delhi / court administration / Aam Aadmi Party / money laundering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.