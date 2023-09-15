HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Zelensky is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion

September 15, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - WASHINGTON

AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. File

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected on Capitol Hill and at the White House next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.

Mr. Zelensky's trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive visit, said Mr. Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House next Thursday. The trip to the Capitol was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

The Ukrainian President made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned address to a joint meeting of Congress.

Also Read | Beyond weapons: On Ukraine President Zelensky’s visit to Washington

At the time Mr. Zelensky thanked Americans for helping to fund the war effort and told lawmakers the money is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.

Details of Mr. Zelensky's visit next week were not yet being made public.

Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Ukraine. Mr. Biden has sought a package of $13 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8 billion for humanitarian support.

But some conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine as Congress works to pass its annual appropriations bills before a Sept. 30 deadline to keep the U.S. government running.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.