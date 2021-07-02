International

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India's role in Afghanistan

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar speaks to Afghanistan’s former President Hamid Karzai on the ongoing withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan and the increase in violence, as the Taliban steps up its take over of provinces.

Will Afghan security forces be able to stop the Taliban advance to Kabul on its own, and what does this mean for the democratically elected Ghani government? What is India's role as an ally? Afghanistan’s former President Hamid Karzai shares his thoughts.


India-Afghanistan
