White House access restored for CNN scribe Jim Acosta

The White House on Monday restored press access for CNN reporter Jim Acosta, ending a legal fight that had so far gone against the Donald Trump administration.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that the press pass for Mr. Acosta, which was revoked after a contentious November 7 news conference with President Trump, was restored but reporters who ignored new rules for news conferences could have their credentials taken away.

New rules for press

Under the rules, “a journalist called upon to ask a question will ask a single question and then will yield the floor to other journalists,” but a follow-up question may be permitted at the President’s discretion, said Ms. Sanders.

The White House Correspondents’ Association said it had not helped craft the White House’s list of rules for news conferences.

“For as long as there have been White House press conferences, White House reporters have asked follow-up questions. We fully expect this tradition will continue,” Olivier Knox, the association’s president, said in a statement.

CNN had sought an emergency federal court hearing after the White House said it would again revoke Mr. Acosta’s pass once a temporary restraining order reinstating it for a two-week period expired.

But on Monday afternoon, CNN said its lawsuit challenging the White House’s actions was no longer necessary. “Thanks to everybody for their support. As I said last Friday... let’s get back to work,” tweeted Mr. Acosta.

Mr. Acosta’s credentials were initially revoked after Mr. Trump denounced him as a “rude, terrible person” during a news conference.

“That’s enough, that’s enough,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Acosta, as a White House intern tried to take the microphone away from the correspondent.

CNN challenged the press pass revocation in court.

In temporarily restoring Mr. Acosta’s credentials, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said last Friday that the White House had failed to provide due process. He did not address any alleged First Amendment violations.

In court, U.S. government lawyers said there was no First Amendment right of access to the White House and that Mr. Acosta was penalised for acting rudely at the news conference, not for his criticism of the President.