Watch | Meet the Myanmar women fighting the military junta

March 08, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

On a deserted road in northern Myanmar, Moe Moe prepares to launch a drone carrying a bomb towards a nearby military position. Moe Moe is only 18 years old

She is one of hundreds of women training, and fighting alongside men in pro-democracy groups across Myanmar

Moe Moe is part of one such rebel group, People’s Defence Forces (PDF) that was formed in 2021 to end the military junta’s rule.

Women in the Mandalay PDF are also performing a range of other duties, including joining patrols and working as medics.

They also work in the administration that keeps the Mandalay PDF funded and fed.

Story and Visuals: AFP

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S