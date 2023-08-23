Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash: Russian agencies

August 23, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Moscow

A private plane crashed in Moscow’s Tver region, killing all 10 people on board, the Russian emergency services said on August 23. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the victims, Russian agencies added.

“A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died,” the Ministry for Emergency situation said on Telegram.

Prigozhin said in a video published on August 22 that his group was making Africa “freer” and suggested he was on the continent.

Prigozhin, a former Kremlin ally whose group rebelled against Russia’s military leadership in June, had made few public appearances since the mutiny.

The group maintains a strong military presence in Africa, where it has partnered with several nations, including Mali and the Central African Republic.

“We are working. The temperature is above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). Just how we like it,” Prigozhin said in the video.

The video showed Prigozhin holding an assault rifle, before panning around to reveal military vehicles parked on a large, desert-like plain.

“The Wagner Group is conducting reconnaissance and search activities. Making Russia even greater on every continent -- and Africa even freer,” Prigozhin said.

Wagner’s apparent activities in Africa come as tensions brew in Niger, which was rocked by a coup in July that saw its government deposed and a military junta installed.

A Russian organisation affiliated with Wagner shared a message apparently from Prigozhin, who said the events in Niger were part of the nation’s fight against “colonisers”.