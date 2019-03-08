U.S. wants more ‘irreversible action’ on terror from Pak

The U.S. has noted Pakistan’s recent action against terrorists and terror organizations, including the detention of 44 individuals connected to terror groups, but wants to see sustained and irreversible action.

“…The United States notes these steps and we continue to urge Pakistan to take sustained, irreversible action against terrorist groups that will prevent future attacks and that will promote regional stability,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino said in response to a question from The Hindu at a Department press briefing.

“And we reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council obligations to deny terrorists safe haven and block entry to funds…,” Mr Palladino added.

India unconvinced

India remains sceptical of Pakistan’s actions this week — detaining individuals connected to terror and freezing assets of terror groups — given the country’s history of releasing wanted terrorists and reversing course on crackdowns. Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Massod Azhar is currently not detained and Jamat-ud Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) chief and mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed, a UN designated terrorist, was released from house arrest in November 2017.

“You’re really our people but please remain indoors until this over,” an Indian official told reporters in Washington DC on Wednesday, describing Pakistan’s attitude towards acting against individuals connected to terror. The official said Pakistan’s had a “revolving door” policy towards terrorists, where arresting them meant they were kept in “luxury accommodations.”

Regarding conflicting reports that had emerged about the targets hit and the extent of the damage to a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp during the Indian air strikes of February 26 on Balakot, the official said the point was that there “will be a price to pay” for attacks in India and that India was going to react to terror attacks.