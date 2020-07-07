International

U.S. to withdraw visas for foreign students whose classes move online

File picture shows students attending the U.S. University Fair in Hyderabad.

File picture shows students attending the U.S. University Fair in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The move by the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement comes amid the coronavirus crisis

The United States said Monday it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall over the coronavirus crisis.

“Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States,” U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement said in a statement.

Students in such programmes “must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status,” it said.

F-1 students pursue academic coursework and M-1 students pursue “vocational coursework,” according to ICE.

Coronavirus
