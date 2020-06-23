Watch | Who will be affected by the new visa order?

U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended foreign work visas. It includes the H-1B, H-2B, J, and L non-immigrant visa programmes. The proclamation comes into effect from June 24. It will be effective till December 31, 2020.

Also read: H1-B visas among those suspended till year end

It is expected to impact a large number of Indian IT professionals. American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1, may be affected. They will have to wait until the end of 2020 before approaching the U.S. diplomatic missions to get stamping.

Also read: Analysis | Trump has taken his administration’s war on immigration to the next level



This would also impact Indian IT professionals who are seeking renewal of their H-1B visas. The U.S. government has a cap of 85,000 total H-1B visas for each year. The new rule applies only to those who are outside the U.S.



It does not have an impact on lawful permanent residents of the U.S. Or on foreign nationals who are spouses or child of an American citizen. Foreign nationals seeking to enter the U.S. to provide temporary labour or services essential to the food supply chain are also exempted.

Also read: What is the impact of Donald Trump’s immigration ban on skilled workers from India?



President Trump said the order was aimed at protecting American workers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall unemployment rate in the U.S. nearly quadrupled between February and May of 2020.



Various business organisations, lawmakers and human rights bodies have opposed this proclamation.