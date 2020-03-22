U.S. Senate negotiating a $2 trillion package

The COVID-19 stimulus package being negotiated by the U.S. Senate would be worth more than $2 trillion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Saturday. “The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP,” Mr. Kudlow told reporters. Asked if that amounted to more than $2 trillion, Mr. Kudlow said: “That’s correct.”
Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry
“We’re just trying to cover the right bases,” Mr. Kudlow said as he entered the talks. “It’s a problem of weeks and months, not years. We just want a bridge.”
Mr. Kudlow also said lawmakers are considering a payroll tax holiday for small businesses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.