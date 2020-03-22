International

U.S. Senate negotiating a $2 trillion package

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow.   | Photo Credit: Jonathan Ernst

The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP, says White House adviser Larry Kudlow

The COVID-19 stimulus package being negotiated by the U.S. Senate would be worth more than $2 trillion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Saturday. “The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP,” Mr. Kudlow told reporters. Asked if that amounted to more than $2 trillion, Mr. Kudlow said: “That’s correct.”

“We’re just trying to cover the right bases,” Mr. Kudlow said as he entered the talks. “It’s a problem of weeks and months, not years. We just want a bridge.”

Mr. Kudlow also said lawmakers are considering a payroll tax holiday for small businesses.

