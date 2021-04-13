International

U.S. recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over clot reports

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. (Illustrative image)   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement on April 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices will meet on April 14 to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.

