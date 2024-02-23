GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. piles new sanctions on Russia on war’s anniversary

The Treasury Department imposes more than 500 new sanctions, targeting Russia’s financial sector, defence industrial base and procurement networks; EU announces asset freezes

February 23, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - WASHINGTON

AP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R), Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (C) and her husband Bo Tengberg (L) attend a memorial ceremony at the Field of Mars of Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv on February 23, 2024 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R), Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (C) and her husband Bo Tengberg (L) attend a memorial ceremony at the Field of Mars of Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv on February 23, 2024 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

The U.S. and the EU are piling new sanctions on Russia on the eve of the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine and in retaliation for the death of noted Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last week in an Arctic penal colony.

The U.S. Treasury Department plans on Friday to impose more than 500 new sanctions on Russia and its war machine in the largest single tranche of penalties since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. They come on the heels of a series of new arrests and indictments announced by the Justice Department on Thursday that target Russian businessmen, including the head of Russia’s second-largest bank, and their middlemen in five separate federal cases.

The EU announced on Friday that it is imposing sanctions on several foreign companies over allegations that they have exported dual-use goods to Russia that could be used in its war against Ukraine. The 27-nation bloc also said it was targeting scores of Russian officials, including “members of the judiciary, local politicians and people responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children”.

“The American people and people around the world understand that the stakes of this fight extend far beyond Ukraine,” President Joe Biden said in a statement announcing the sanctions. “If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will keep going. And the costs to the U.S. — along with our NATO Allies and partners in Europe and around the world — will rise.”

The U.S. specifically was to target individuals associated with Navalny’s imprisonment a day after Biden met with the opposition leader’s widow and daughter in California. It was also hitting “Russia’s financial sector, defence industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents,” Mr. Biden said. “They will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home.”

Asset freeze

The EU asset freezes and travel bans constitute the 13th package of measures imposed by the bloc against people and organizations it suspects of undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“Today, we are further tightening the restrictive measures against Russia’s military and defence sector,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

