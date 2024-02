February 23, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

Two years have passed since Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The military stalemate between Ukraine and Russia appears to be continuing without any end in sight.

The conflict has killed more than 10,000 civilians and wounded nearly 20,000 others, according to the United Nations.

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the third year, it becomes imperative to reflect on the sequence of events that have unfolded during the war.