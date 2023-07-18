HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. national in North Korea custody after crossing inter-Korean border

The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarised zone

July 18, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - SEOUL

Reuters
UNC (United Nations Command) soldiers (R) and a South Korean soldier (L) stand guard before North Korea’s Panmon Hall (rear C) and the military demarcation line separating North and South Korea, at Panmunjom, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). File.

UNC (United Nations Command) soldiers (R) and a South Korean soldier (L) stand guard before North Korea’s Panmon Hall (rear C) and the military demarcation line separating North and South Korea, at Panmunjom, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). File. | Photo Credit: AFP

A U.S. national is likely to be in North Korean custody after crossing the inter-Korean border during a tour without approval, the U.N. Command said on Tuesday.

The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas where soldiers from both sides stand guard.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the U.N. Command said on Twitter.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," it added, referring to North Korea's People's Army.

Related Topics

South Korea / North Korea

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.