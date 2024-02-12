GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized with bladder issue

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized following symptoms pointing to an “emergent bladder issue."

February 12, 2024 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - WASHINGTON:

AP
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized following symptoms pointing to an ‘emergent bladder issue’. File.

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized following symptoms pointing to an ‘emergent bladder issue’. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized Sunday following symptoms pointing to an “emergent bladder issue,” the Pentagon said.

In a statement, the Pentagon said Mr. Austin was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center around 2:20 p.m. He “is retaining the functions and duties of his office,” according to Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, but added that the deputy defence secretary has been notified and is prepared to assume Austin's duties “if required.”

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was also notified, as well as the White House and some members of Congress.

Mr. Ryder said Mr. Austin travelled to the hospital with the unclassified and classified communications systems needed to perform his job.

Mr. Austin was scheduled to depart on Tuesday for Brussels to hold a meeting of the Ukraine contact group, which he established in 2022 to coordinate military support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion. After that, Mr. Austin was scheduled to attend a regular meeting of NATO defence ministers. It was not immediately clear if his hospitalization would change those plans.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.