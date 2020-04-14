U.S. approves sale of missiles, torpedoes to India

The U.S. State Department has approved two potential missile deals with India, for an estimated $92 million and $63 million, the State Department has said in a statement.

The first deal, for which Boeing is the contractor, is for ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air launched missiles and related equipment. These missiles can be fitted onto Boeing’s 8-PI (Poseidon Eight India) maritime patrol aircraft and are intended to enhance India’s capability in anti-surface warfare while defending its sea lanes.

The second deal, for $63 million and principally contracted with Raytheon Integrated Defense System, is for 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes (LWT); three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes (MK 54 LWT Kit procurement required); and related equipment. Also included are MK 54 spare parts; torpedo containers; two Recoverable Exercise Torpedoes (REXTORP) with containers and related equipment and support from the U.S. government and contractors.

The torpedoes are expected to enhance India’s anti-submarine warfare capability and can be used with the P-8I.

There are no known offset agreements for both deals, the State Department said, and any offset agreements will be defined in negotiations between India and the contractors.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification to the U.S. Congress, notifying it of the possible sale. As per the U.S.’s Arms Export Control Act, Congress has 30 days to raise objections to the sale in the case of India.