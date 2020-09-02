International

Understanding the U.S. election | In Focus podcast

The U.S. is heading into one of the most contentious elections in recent history, with two contrasting candidates -- Joe Biden and Donald Trump -- in the fray. In this podcast, we discuss how the ripple effects of this election will be felt beyond the borders of the U.S. 

Guest: Dhruva Jaishankar, director of U.S. Initiative, Observer Research Foundation

Host: Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu

