UN urges Venezuela court to reverse Congress annulment

The top United Nations human rights official called on Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Friday to reconsider its decision to take over legislative powers and urged President Nicolas Maduro's government to uphold rights to peaceful assembly.
Opposition leaders branded Mr. Maduro a “dictator” on Thursday after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights amid a severe recession, soaring inflation and acute shortages.
“The separation of powers is essential for democracy to function, and keeping democratic spaces open is essential to ensure human rights are protected,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor