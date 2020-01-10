International

Ukraine seeks 'unconditional' support for its plane crash probe

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of an Ukrainian plane crash among debris of the plane in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran on Wednesday, January 8

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of an Ukrainian plane crash among debris of the plane in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran on Wednesday, January 8   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Iran denied the reports that a missile had caused the crash, in which all 176 people aboard died when the plane went down soon after takeoff near Tehran on Wednesday

Ukraine seeks 'unconditional' support for its plane crash probe 696Ukraine on Thursday called for “unconditional support” of its investigators after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran, with the U.S. media reporting it had been accidentally shot down by a missile.

Iran denied the reports that a missile had caused the crash, in which all 176 people aboard died when the plane went down soon after takeoff near Tehran on Wednesday.

“The circumstances of this catastrophe are still unclear,” Ukrainian deputy foreign minister Sergiy Kyslytsya said at a U.N. meeting in New York.

"It's now up to experts to investigate and to find answers to the question of what caused the crash. To do so, our experts must receive unconditional support for their investigation."

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
USA
United Nations
Ukraine
Iran
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 1:01:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/ukraine-seeks-unconditional-support-for-its-plane-crash-probe/article30527814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY