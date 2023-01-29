HamberMenu
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, three people

Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defence, President Zelenskiy said in a video address

January 29, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST

Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to block Moscow's and Minsk's connections to his country.

"Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defence," Mr. Zelenskiy said in a video address.

The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production, according to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The list includes Russian potash fertiliser producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia's VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing both dealing with transport leasing.

Ukraine has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

