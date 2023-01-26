HamberMenu
Russia downplays West's move on tanks, strikes Ukraine again

The West’s move to send tanks to Ukraine was greeted enthusiastically from Kyiv, Berlin and Washington, while Moscow first shrugged it off. Russian military bloggers say that those attacks need meticulous preparation and might not be a retaliation

January 26, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

Police officers inspect a Russian cruise missile shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine January 26, 2023. Credit: Head of the National Police of Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov via Telegram/Handout

Police officers inspect a Russian cruise missile shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine January 26, 2023. Credit: Head of the National Police of Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov via Telegram/Handout | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

From Washington to Berlin to Kyiv, a Western decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine was hailed enthusiastically. Moscow first shrugged it off — and later launched another barrage of attacks.

The Kremlin has previously warned that such tank deliveries would be a dangerous escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, and it has strongly denounced the watershed move by Germany and the United States to send the heavy weaponry to its foe.

But it insists the new armour won’t stop Russia from achieving its goals in Ukraine.

“The potential it gives to the Ukrainian armed forces is clearly exaggerated,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. “Those tanks will burn just like any others.”

Moscow played down the move right after the announcement in an apparent attempt to save face as the West raised the stakes in Ukraine. Some Russian experts also emphasized that the supply of the deadly armour will be relatively limited and could take months to reach the front.

On Thursday, Russia launched a new wave of missiles and self-exploding drones across Ukraine — the latest in a series of strikes, many of which have targeted power plants and other key infrastructure.

Planned in advance

Russian military bloggers and commentators say that such attacks involve meticulous preparation — so the latest barrage was likely planned in advance and was not necessarily linked to the tank announcement.

Yohann Michel, of the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank, observed that while Western arms supplies irk Russia, it can do nothing to stop them. “It’s a problem that they can’t necessarily address,” he said, noting that earlier decisions by the U.S. and its allies to supply air-defence weapons to Ukraine could have been even more worrying for Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin, his diplomats and military leaders have repeatedly warned the West that supplying long-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russia would mark a red line and trigger a massive retaliation.

While other weapons like tanks and certain air defence systems have drawn warnings from Russian officials, the wording has been deliberately vague, perhaps to allow the Kremlin to avoid getting cornered by making specific threats.

