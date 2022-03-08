Probe on to ascertain details of Coimbatore student joining paramilitary group in Ukraine

The 21-year-old is pursuing higher studies at National Aerospace University in Kharkiv

Central Intelligence agencies are conducting investigations on a student from Coimbatore purportedly joining a volunteer paramilitary group to fight for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Reports said R. Sainikhesh, hailing from Thudiyalur on the outskirts of the city, had been pursuing his higher studies at National Aerospace University – Kharkiv Aviation Institute in Ukraine's Kharkiv. Aged around 21 years, he had claimed to have recently joined Georgian National Legion, a paramilitary unit of volunteers mostly comprising citizens of Georgia, who are currently engaged in combat alongside the Ukranian forces against Russia.

Sources from Coimbatore District Police in know of the developments said on Tuesday that investigations are being carried out by the central intelligence agencies to ascertain details about the student. “The district police are not involved in this probe,” a senior police officer said.

Police refused to confirm reports that his parents had sought the Indian government’s help to trace and bring back Sainikesh to India.

Though The Hindu tried to reach Mr. Sainikhesh through a social media platform, there was no response. Despite several attempts, his family members refused to speak on the matter.