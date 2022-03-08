Zelensky says he spoke to Modi to put an end to war

In a televised address, he claims that he has no intention of leaving Ukraine

In a televised address, he claims that he has no intention of leaving Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest speech said he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bring the ongoing Russian military campaign to an end. In a televised address, he claimed that he had no intention of leaving the country and continued to remain in capital Kyiv amidst reports that Russians have surrounded the city.

"Lately, I have spoken to leaders in Europe and with Indian Prime Minister Modi, and asked them to bring this war to an end. But words are not enough. Action is necessary," he stated.

Students’ evacuation

The reference to Mr. Modi came a day after the two leaders spoke over phone when the Prime Minister sought Ukraine’s cooperation in ensuring the evacuation of around 694 Indian students in the eastern city of Sumy.

Mr. Zelensky observed that the war was preventing normal operations of the international relief agencies and that the International Red Cross did not allow use of its symbol on buses that were used to ferry students from Sumy to the western Ukrainian borders, fearing attacks.

Russia and Ukraine held a round of talks on Monday and it proved to be inconclusive. Mr. Zelensky is expected to address the House of Commons of the U.K.

The evacuation of the Indian students from Sumy took place a little before Mr. Zelensky came on television for the speech. Soon after their evacuation, the city was bombed.