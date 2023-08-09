HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.K. voter data hacked by ‘hostile actors’, says U.K. Electoral Commission 

Though suspects have not been formally named, David Omand, former chief of Britain’s intelligence establishment, said Russia was “first on my [his] list of suspects”.

August 09, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - LONDON

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
The U.K.’s election process is dispersed and key elements of it are based on paper documentation and counting. Representational photo

The U.K.’s election process is dispersed and key elements of it are based on paper documentation and counting. Representational photo | Photo Credit: AFP

U.K. voters could have had their data accessed by “hostile actors”, starting in August 2021, the U.K. Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday, without naming any suspects. The authorities became aware of the breach only in October 2022, by which time hackers had access to electoral registers which contained the names and addresses of those registered to vote in the U.K. between 2014 and 2022 , as well as names of overseas voters. It is possible that the data of Indian citizens could have been breached — since some Commonwealth citizens (including Indians) who live in the U.K. are eligible to vote in local and general elections.

“We know which systems were accessible to the hostile actors, but are not able to know conclusively what files may or may not have been accessed,” Electoral Commission chief executive, Shaun McNally said, adding that steps had been taken to beef up security and resilience since the attack. The leak could potentially involve the data of over 40 million people.

The U.K.’s election process is dispersed and key elements of it are based on paper documentation and counting, Mr. Mcnally said. He also said that “much” of the data was already in the public domain.

Though suspects have not been formally named, David Omand, former chief of Britain’s intelligence establishment, Government Communications Headquarters or GCHQ, said Russia was “first on my [his] list of suspects”.

“We don’t know for certain... but I mentioned Russia deliberately because of the past record of both the Russian military intelligence GRU and civilian agency, the SVR, in interfering with Western elections,” Mr Omand told BBC Radio 4.

Electoral Commission Chair John Pullinger defended the decision not to inform the public about the data breach until this week, some ten months after it was first discovered.

“...If you go public on a vulnerability before you have sealed it off, then you’re risking more vulnerabilities,” he told Radio 4.

Related Topics

United Kingdom / voting

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.