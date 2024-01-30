U.K. to ban vapes, control e-cigarettes aimed at children

January 30, 2024 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST - LONDON

The British government says it will ban the sale of disposable vapes and limit their cornucopia of flavours in an effort to prevent children from becoming addicted to nicotine. It also plans to stick to a contentious proposal to ban today’s young people from ever buying cigarettes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to announce details of the plan.

It is currently illegal to sell vapes or tobacco to children under 18 in the U.K., but officials say that youth vaping has tripled in the past three years, and that cheap, colourful disposable vapes are a “key driver.”

As well as banning disposable vapes, the government says it will “restrict flavours which are specifically marketed at children” and ensure that manufacturers put vapes in “less visually appealing packaging.” “As any parent or teacher knows, one of the most worrying trends at the moment is the rise in vaping among children, and so we must act before it becomes endemic,” Mr. Sunak said.

“The long-term impacts of vaping are unknown and the nicotine within them can be highly addictive, so while vaping can be a useful tool to help smokers quit, marketing vapes to children is not acceptable.”

Mr. Sunak’s government also said it will push on with a plan announced last year to gradually raise the minimum age to buy cigarettes, so that no one born after Jan. 1, 2009 can ever legally buy them.

The plan is modeled on a proposal in New Zealand that was scrapped late last year after a change of government in that country.