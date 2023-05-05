U.K. Conservatives do poorly in England’s local elections, initial results show

May 05, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - London

The U.K.’s Conservative Party had a bleak start to Friday with news coming in of losses across England in local elections and gains for the opposition Labour Party as well as the Lib Dems (Liberal Democrats). With results of 61 of 230 local councils in by 9.20 am local time (1.50 PM IST), the Tories had lost nine councils and 190 seats (net), with Labour gaining a net of three councils and 138 seats.

The results, which are seen as an indicator of outcomes for the 2024 general election, come after close to a year of significant trouble for and within the governing Conservative party, which saw three Prime Ministers, economic difficulties and scandals.

Labour won back Plymouth and Stoke-on-Trent, two key councils which went to the Tories in the 2019 elections. The Lib Dems (Liberal Democrats) claimed control of Windsor & Maidenhead, a Tory stronghold. Former U.K Prime Minister Teresa May has held the Maidenhead parliamentary seat since 1997.

Labour said it was confident of having an 8 point lead in terms of vote shares based on results declared so far.

“If Labour had an 8% lead in a general election we would win a majority government, taking into account anticipated recovery in Scotland,” a party spokesperson said as per a report in The Guardian.

The Tory establishment tried to play down Friday’s results. Party chairman Greg Hands said they had known it would be a “difficult night” for the party.

“We’ve actually gained seats in Peterborough, Sandwell, Bassetlaw, other areas that Labour need to win at the next election,” Mr Hands said.

However, some politicians were more blunt about the outcome. “I’m afraid it’s been a terrible night in Plymouth as we lost every seat we stood in,” Tory MP and Veterans’ Affairs minister Johnny Mercer said on Twitter, as he asked his party to “take it on the chin” and “learn” from the experience.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, had, on May 4, warned of a “hard night” ahead and said his government had worked to move away from the “box-set drama”, ( a likely reference to his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson) as per reports in the British press,

Complete results for the election of officials to 230 councils with a total of more than 8,000 council seats and four mayors, are expected later on Friday.

The last time local elections in England were held - under Prime Minister May’s leadership in 2019- the Tories lost more than 1300 seats.