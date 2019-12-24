Two dead, over 65,000 hit by rain in Sri Lanka

At least two persons died and more than 65,000 people have been affected in the recent spells of heavy rain in Sri Lanka, the Disaster Management Centre has said.

According to a ‘situation report’ released by the Centre on Monday, two persons from the North Western Province died in the incessant rain lashing several parts of the country.

More showers

Authorities have forecast showers or thunder showers on Tuesday, in the northern, north-central and southern regions of the island. So far, more than 17,000 people have been displaced from their flooded homes and are seeking shelter in safer locations.

On Monday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts in the North Central Province that were among the badly-affected areas. He chaired a special discussion with officials to review response and relief measures, his office said in a statement.

Citing the over-75 mm rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours, the Disaster Management Centre issued an early warning for possible landslips in hilly areas and urged residents to exercise caution.