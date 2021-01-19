Trump’s order on easing travel from much of Europe and Brazil will not stand, says Team Biden

‘With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,’ incoming Press Secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter

Shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the lifting of coronavirus-related travel restrictions on parts of Europe and Brazil, the incoming Biden administration said it would reverse the move.

Mr. Trump signed an executive order on Monday removing restrictions on air travel for most non-U.S. citizens and permanent residents travelling from the Schengen Area, Ireland, the U.K. and Brazil starting January 26. The restrictions instituted last year were also applied to Iran and China — these were not reversed by the executive order.

Also starting January 26, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said that all those travelling by air into the U.S. will need to show a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding their flights. These tests will have to be done during the 72-hour window before departure. Mr. Trump’s order cited this and cooperation from the countries on which restrictions were removed as reasons for easing the travel rules.

“This cooperation stands in stark contrast to the behaviour of the governments and state-owned enterprises of the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which repeatedly have failed to cooperate with the United States public health authorities and to share timely, accurate information about the spread of the virus,” the order said.

“With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” incoming Press Secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter.

“On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

Tuesday is Mr. Trump’s last full day in office.