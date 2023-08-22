HamberMenu
Trump plans to turn himself in on August 24 over Georgia election case

He and 18 other defendants were charged on 41 criminal counts in all in relation to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections in the State

August 22, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - WASHINGTON

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on August 24, CNN reported on August 21, citing sources.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on August 24, CNN reported on August 21, citing sources. | Photo Credit: AP

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on August 24, CNN reported on August 21, citing sources.

That date was set during negotiations with the Fulton County district attorney’s office on August 21 over his consent bond and release conditions, CNN reported.

In a 98-page Georgia indictment revealed last week, Mr. Trump and 18 other defendants were charged on 41 criminal counts in all in relation to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections in the State.

When Mr. Trump surrenders, there will be a "hard lockdown" of the area surrounding the Rice Street Jail, the local sheriff's office said earlier on August 21. It did not mention the timing of the surrender.

A spokesperson for Mr. Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

