Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

A list of criminal charges in Georgia against former President Donald Trump briefly appeared on Monday on a Fulton County website

August 15, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - Atlanta

AP
Former President Donald Trump and his allies have characterised the criminal investigations against him as politically motivated. File

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have characterised the criminal investigations against him as politically motivated. File | Photo Credit: AP

Donald Trump and several allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday, accused of scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. It’s the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president and the second to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote.

The Fulton County grand jury indictment of Mr. Trump follows a two-year investigation ignited by a January 2021 phone call in which the then-president suggested that Georgia’s Republican secretary of state could help him “find 11,780 votes” needed to reverse his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Other defendants included former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced his efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.

Mr. Trump was previously indicted in early August by a federal grand jury for conspiring to undermine the 2020 vote and prevent the peaceful transfer of power through a series of lies and unlawful actions taken after the general election and leading up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He pleaded not guilty in that case.

As indictments mount, Mr. Trump — the leading Republican candidate for president in 2024 — often invokes his distinction as the only former president to face criminal charges. He is campaigning and fundraising around these themes, portraying himself as the victim of Democratic prosecutors out to get him. 

