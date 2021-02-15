Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal

Ex-President tells supporters ‘the movement has just begun’

Donald Trump took in the win at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by friends and family. His lawyers celebrated with hugs and smiles. One joked, “We’re going to Disney World!”

Now acquitted in his second Senate impeachment trial, Mr. Trump is preparing for the next phase of his post-presidency life. He is expected to re-emerge from a self-imposed hibernation at his club in Palm Beach, Florida, and is eyeing ways to reassert his power.

But after being barred from Twitter, the former President lacks the social media bullhorn that fuelled his political rise. And he’s confronting a Republican Party deeply divided over the legacy of his jarring final days in office, culminating in the January 6 storming of the Capitol.

Mr. Trump remains popular among the GOP base, but many Republicans in Washington have cooled to him. Never before have so many members of a President’s party — seven GOP Senators, in his case — voted for his removal in a Senate trial.

Friends and allies expect Mr. Trump to resume friendly media interviews after weeks of silence. He has met with political aides to discuss efforts to help Republicans try to take control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms elections. He remains fixated on exacting revenge on Republicans who supported his impeachment or resisted his efforts to overturn the results of the November election won by Democrat Joe Biden. “I imagine you’ll probably be hearing a lot more from him in the coming days,” Senior Adviser Jason Miller said.

In a statement after the vote, Mr. Trump told supporters their movement “has only just begun”.

“I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people,” he said.