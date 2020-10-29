Trump, Biden to take campaign battle to Florida

Opinion poll shows the Democratic candidate leading with a narrow edge in the key State

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will rally supporters on Thursday in the battleground of Florida, visiting the same city hours apart and putting on full display their contrasting approaches to the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Opinion polls show Mr. Biden with a significant edge nationally, but his lead is tighter in battleground States. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed Mr. Trump had essentially moved into a tie with Mr. Biden in Florida, with 49% saying they would vote for Biden and 47% for the President.

With its 29 electoral votes, the State is a major prize in next Tuesday's election.

Mr. Trump will stage an outdoor rally in Tampa. Thousands of people have crowded together at recent Trump rallies, many eschewing masks despite public health recommendations.

Mr. Biden, in contrast, will hold a drive-in rally later in Tampa where attendees will remain in their cars. He will host a similar event earlier in the day in Broward County in South Florida.

In the days leading up to the election, the pandemic that has upended life across the U.S. this year, killing more than 2,27,000 people and causing millions of job losses, is roaring back.

Handling the pandemic

Mr. Trump this week has repeatedly dismissed the threat of the pandemic, claiming that his rivals and the news media would cease paying attention to it after the election.

In the poll, 48% of voters said Mr. Biden would be better at handling the pandemic, while 42% said Mr. Trump would be better. Some 52% said Mr. Trump would be better at managing the economy, against 41% for Biden.