GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TOEFL scores to be now valid for all Australian visa purposes: Educational Testing Service

TOEFL scores now valid for Australian visas, ETS confirms, boosting opportunities for Indian students and professionals

May 06, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
TOEFL is accepted by more than 12,500 institutions in more than 160 countries. (Representational Image)

TOEFL is accepted by more than 12,500 institutions in more than 160 countries. (Representational Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Scores for English language test TOEFL will now be considered valid for all Australian visa purposes, the Educational Testing Service (ETS) announced on May 6.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) was put under review by the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) last July and the scores were no longer being accepted.

TOEFL to be soon offered as personalised test based on individual backgrounds, requirements: ETS

ETS, the Princeton-based agency, which conducts the test, said the scores for exams taken on or after May 5, 2024, will be considered valid for the purpose.

Australia is a preferred choice for Indian students and working professionals, with over 1.2 lakh Indian students studying in Australia last year. “Further, with nine Australian universities amongst the top 100 global universities as per the latest QS World University Rankings, Australia offers world-class higher education and post-study work opportunities,” said Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia.

TOEFL test-takers can prepare with AI-powered platform, personalised insights

TOEFL is a standardised test to measure the English language ability of non-native speakers wishing to get enrolled in English-speaking universities.

Also Read:Decoding the education visa for Australia

The test is accepted by more than 12,500 institutions in more than 160 countries and is universally accepted in popular destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98% of universities in the U.K.

Related Topics

World / higher education / education / test/examination / university / universities and colleges / Australia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.