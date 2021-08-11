International

Three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan fall to Taliban

Afghan officials say three more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban, putting nine out of the country’s 34 in the insurgents’ hands amid the U.S. withdrawal.

The officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the capitals of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Farah provinces all fell.

The Afghan government and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Taliban advance comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered all U.S. troops out of the country by the end of the month.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 11:35:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/three-more-provincial-capitals-in-afghanistan-fall-to-taliban/article35849621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY