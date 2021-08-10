Thousands flee amid Taliban gains in north

The insurgents now have their eyes on Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan’s biggest city

The Taliban were in control of six Afghan provincial capitals on Tuesday after a blitz across the north forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes for the relative safety of Kabul and other centres.

The insurgents now have their eyes on Mazar-i-Sharif, the north's biggest city, whose fall would signal the total collapse of government control in a region that has traditionally been anti-Taliban. Government forces are also battling the hardline Islamists in Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces from where the Taliban draw their strength.

The United States — due to complete a troop withdrawal at the end of the month and end its longest war — has all but left the battlefield.

Envoys from hosts Qatar, Britain, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and EU were due to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a source told AFP.

But even with a new round of talks in the works, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was down to the Afghan government and its forces to turn the tide, and there was “not much” the U.S. could do to help.

The Taliban have appeared largely indifferent to peace overtures, and seem intent on a military victory to crown a return to power after their ouster 20 years ago in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

On the move

As fighting raged, tens of thousands of people were on the move inside the country, with families fleeing newly captured Taliban cities with tales of brutal treatment at the hands of the insurgents.

“The Taliban are beating and looting,” said Rahima, now camped out with hundreds of families at a park in the capital, Kabul, after fleeing Sheberghan province.

“If there is a young girl or a widow in a family, they forcibly take them. We fled to protect our honour.”

"We are so exhausted," added Farid, an evacuee from Kunduz who did not want to be further identified.

In the northern city of Kunduz that was captured by the Taliban over the weekend, residents said shops had begun to reopen in the centre as insurgents focused their attention on government forces who had retreated to the airport.

“People are opening their shops and businesses, but you can still see fear in their eyes," said shopkeeper Habibullah.

Another resident, living close to the airport, reported days of heavy fighting for days. “The Taliban are hiding in people's houses in the area and government forces are bombing them," said Haseeb, who only gave his first name.