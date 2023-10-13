Daily Quiz | On Margaret Thatcher

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | For how many years was Thatcher the Prime Minister of Britain? Mention the years. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 12 years and 1979 and 1990 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | “I don’t think there will be a woman Prime Minister in my lifetime.” Thatcher said this to the press in 1973. True or False. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : True, she said this when she was an Education secretary SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Why did Thatcher earn the name “milk snatcher” when she was the Education Minister? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : She had abolished free school milk for older children which angered a lot of people SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In 1975, the people of Britain voted on remaining or leaving the European Economic Community (now EU). Which vote did Thatcher support? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : She supported remaining in the EU SHOW ANSWER