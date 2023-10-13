HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
Daily Quiz | On Margaret Thatcher
Premium

The first woman Prime Minister of Britain Margaret Thatcher was born on this day in 1925. Here is a quiz on the leader, her life and politics

October 13, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Margaret Thatcher
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
1 / 5 | For how many years was Thatcher the Prime Minister of Britain? Mention the years.
Answer : 12 years and 1979 and 1990
