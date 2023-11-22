Daily quiz | U.S. President John F. Kennedy assassination

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | In which city and at what time was the 35th President gunned down by a lone shooter acting alone? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dealy Plaza, Dallas, Texas and 12.30 p.m. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Name the shooter and from which building did he fire the fatal shot? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lee Harvey Oswald and the Texas School Book Depository. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Why is the name of Abraham Zapruder indelibly linked to the assassination of JFK? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : His 26.6 seconds-long home movie is regarded as the most complete footage of the assassination. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Apart from the Kennedys and the driver, who were the other passengers in the 1961 Lincoln Continental code-named the X-100. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Texas Governor John Connally Jr. and his wife. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Name the hospital where JFK was admitted and ‘officially’ passed away at 1 p.m. Two days later, the assassin also died there. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Parkland Memorial Hospital. SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Who took the oath of office as the President within 100 minutes of the death and where did happen? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lyndon B. Johnson in Air Force One. SHOW ANSWER