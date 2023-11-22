Daily quiz | U.S. President John F. Kennedy assassination
In this famous photograph, Jack Ruby is seen shooting the killer of JFK and it is regarded as the first homicide caught on live television.START THE QUIZ
1 / 7
In which city and at what time was the 35th President gunned down by a lone shooter acting alone?
Answer : Dealy Plaza, Dallas, Texas and 12.30 p.m.
2 / 7
Name the shooter and from which building did he fire the fatal shot?
Answer : Lee Harvey Oswald and the Texas School Book Depository.
3 / 7
Why is the name of Abraham Zapruder indelibly linked to the assassination of JFK?
Answer : His 26.6 seconds-long home movie is regarded as the most complete footage of the assassination.
4 / 7
Apart from the Kennedys and the driver, who were the other passengers in the 1961 Lincoln Continental code-named the X-100.
Answer : Texas Governor John Connally Jr. and his wife.
5 / 7
Name the hospital where JFK was admitted and ‘officially’ passed away at 1 p.m. Two days later, the assassin also died there.
Answer : Parkland Memorial Hospital.
6 / 7
Who took the oath of office as the President within 100 minutes of the death and where did happen?
Answer : Lyndon B. Johnson in Air Force One.
7 / 7
On November 29, JFK’s successor formed the ‘President’s Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy’. By what name is the commission commonly referred?
Answer : Warren Commission after its chairman Earl Warren, the Chief Justice of the United States.
