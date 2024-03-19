Daily Quiz | On March 19 events

1 / 6 | President Woodrow Wilson signed an act on this day in 1918 defining five time zones and their limits in the U.S. Name the Act and what is it related to?

Answer : Standard Time Act, Daylight saving time

2 / 6 | Argentina mobilised troops against the British on this day in 1982 to stake claim to a set of islands in the South Atlantic Sea. The incident would spawn an eponymous war too. What is it called?

Answer : Falkland war

3 / 6 | Name the African country that was suspended from the Commonwealth grouping on this day in 2002 over its government's human rights abuses, election rigging and undermining of the economy.

Answer : Zimbabwe

4 / 6 | Known by the moniker 'Prophet of the Space Age', this British science fiction writer, who also co-wrote movies such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, died on this day in 2008. Name him.

Answer : Arthur C. Clarke

5 / 6 | The leader of this former Soviet Republic announced his resignation on this day in 2019 after ruling over the country from various posts since its Independence in 1991. Name the leader and the country.

Answer : Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan