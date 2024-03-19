GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On March 19 events
Premium

From the start of the Bush government’s war on Iraq to the release of Bob Dylan’s debut album, March 19 is marked by instances of historical significance. Take this quiz to find out more

March 19, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Adithya Narayan
Daily Quiz | On March 19 events
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | President Woodrow Wilson signed an act on this day in 1918 defining five time zones and their limits in the U.S. Name the Act and what is it related to?
Answer : Standard Time Act, Daylight saving time
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.