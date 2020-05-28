International

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

The cases were Thai nationals in quarantine who recently returned from overseas, including four from Kuwait, six from Qatar, and one from India, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force.

Thailand on Thursday reported 11 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,065 confirmed cases and 57 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

There are 2,945 patients who have recovered since the outbreak started.

